Reviewing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67% Codorus Valley Bancorp 20.19% 11.43% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million N/A $2.64 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.51 million 2.39 $20.09 million $2.10 11.87

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

