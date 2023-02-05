Critical Review: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -230.46% -35.35% Bio-Techne 23.38% 15.87% 11.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $104.45, suggesting a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.85 million ($4.04) -0.66 Bio-Techne $1.12 billion 11.10 $272.05 million $1.61 49.17

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ronald Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. T

