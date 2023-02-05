REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ REE opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

