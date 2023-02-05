New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 129,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.