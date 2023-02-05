Financial Analysis: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) versus CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gladstone Land and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gladstone Land and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 6.41% 0.87% 0.40% CBL & Associates Properties -112.46% -146.05% -23.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Land and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $87.25 million 7.74 $3.49 million ($0.33) -59.00 CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

