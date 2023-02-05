SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) versus Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Head-To-Head Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Tenon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.85 -$54.35 million ($1.77) -5.39 Tenon Medical $160,000.00 155.96 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SeaSpine and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -28.22% -22.16% -17.09% Tenon Medical -2,967.87% N/A -111.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SeaSpine and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaSpine currently has a consensus target price of $14.95, suggesting a potential upside of 56.71%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats SeaSpine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

