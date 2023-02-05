Critical Comparison: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) vs. Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 22.90% 16.86% 1.98% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HDFC Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HDFC Bank pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HDFC Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $1,019.41 billion 0.12 $5.09 billion $2.99 22.57 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

