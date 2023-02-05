Head to Head Survey: Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) vs. Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cazoo Group and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 Murphy USA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 527.53%. Murphy USA has a consensus target price of $314.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cazoo Group and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.21 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $23.45 billion 0.24 $396.90 million $28.10 9.03

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 2.87% 90.90% 16.13%

Summary

Murphy USA beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

