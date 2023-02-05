Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $39.17

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE:HZO opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.