Contrasting Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 202.65%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.59 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.73 $83.06 million ($0.06) -26.50

This table compares Skeena Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45% Copper Mountain Mining -2.87% -0.97% -0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

