FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $185.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

