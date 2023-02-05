Electronic Arts Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

