Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

