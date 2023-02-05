Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $31.14 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

