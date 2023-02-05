Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.