Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

