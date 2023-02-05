Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.