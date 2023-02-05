Brokers Offer Predictions for General Motors’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

