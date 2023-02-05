Oppenheimer Comments on Capital Southwest Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $678.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

