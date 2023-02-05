Analysts Offer Predictions for Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

EAT opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

