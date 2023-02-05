DA Davidson Weighs in on Confluent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,208,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,543,000 after acquiring an additional 500,166 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

