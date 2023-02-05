Wells Fargo & Company Raises Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
SVC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.38.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
See Also
