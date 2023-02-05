Wells Fargo & Company Raises Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target to $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SVC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

