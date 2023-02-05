Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Tuniu Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuniu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Tuniu in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.