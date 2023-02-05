Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Tuniu Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TOUR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.