Financial Contrast: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) versus Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, indicating that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.80 $244.00 million $2.77 17.47

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Portland General Electric 9.66% 9.09% 2.55%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

