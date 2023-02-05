Critical Contrast: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upstart and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 7 5 1 0 1.54 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $47.07, indicating a potential upside of 112.99%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Upstart has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upstart and Senmiao Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 2.13 $135.44 million ($0.10) -221.00 Senmiao Technology $4.91 million 1.57 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29% Senmiao Technology N/A -10.35% -4.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upstart beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It also provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers. It operates through the Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and the Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services segments. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

