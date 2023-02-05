Comparing Park National (NYSE:PRK) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Park National pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 28.85% 12.83% 1.39% Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Park National and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Park National and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 8 5 0 2.29

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $51.91, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Park National.

Risk & Volatility

Park National has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park National and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 4.10 $148.35 million $9.07 14.30 Truist Financial $25.36 billion 2.62 $6.26 billion $4.43 11.31

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park National beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

