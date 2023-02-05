Comparing SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) & Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -47.29% -4.06% -3.06% Commvault Systems 2.00% 13.24% 4.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SeaChange International and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A Commvault Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Volatility & Risk

Commvault Systems has a consensus target price of $70.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Commvault Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commvault Systems is more favorable than SeaChange International.

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $27.31 million 0.90 -$7.43 million ($0.29) -1.69 Commvault Systems $769.59 million 3.74 $33.62 million $0.34 190.12

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats SeaChange International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

