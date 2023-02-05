The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) vs. Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Financial Contrast

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The LGL Group and Advanced Energy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.89 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.23 Advanced Energy Industries $1.46 billion 2.55 $134.74 million $5.18 19.14

Analyst Recommendations

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Energy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The LGL Group and Advanced Energy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Energy Industries 0 1 5 0 2.83

Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus price target of $94.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and Advanced Energy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04% Advanced Energy Industries 11.16% 23.69% 11.65%

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats The LGL Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products. The Electronic Instruments segment is focused on the design and manufacture of high performance frequency and time reference standards that form the basis for timing and synchronization in various applications. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

