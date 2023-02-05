Comparing Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Regions Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.58 million 2.35 $18.01 million $1.88 12.59 Regions Financial $7.10 billion 3.16 $2.25 billion $2.27 10.57

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 17.35% 10.55% 0.92% Regions Financial 29.81% 16.14% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landmark Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 0 9 6 0 2.40

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $24.72, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

