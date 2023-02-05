The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,168 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

