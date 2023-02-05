Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head-To-Head Review

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 7.41% 19.22% 13.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.06%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 0.97 $116.50 million $3.96 15.16

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

