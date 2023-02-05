Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LAC opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

