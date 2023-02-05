Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,475.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,475.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,455.07 on Thursday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,153.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,972.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

