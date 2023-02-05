Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $70.57

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get AerCap alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Down 1.2 %

AerCap stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.