Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $347.18

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $347.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

AMP stock opened at $354.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.71. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $356.77. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

