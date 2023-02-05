Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $65.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $278,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock worth $1,810,982. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

