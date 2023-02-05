Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

CP opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.