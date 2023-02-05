Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $118.46

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services Price Performance
DFS stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.