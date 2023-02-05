Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price at $118.46

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after buying an additional 298,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

