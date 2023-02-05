Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.68 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $99,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

