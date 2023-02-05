Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Latham Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

