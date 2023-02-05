Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Latham Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.