Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target at $43.25

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.