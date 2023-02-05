Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $29.20 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

