Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target at $72.59

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

