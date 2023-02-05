Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Globant S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globant in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%.

Globant Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.44.

GLOB stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globant by 150.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,844,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

