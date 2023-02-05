Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

