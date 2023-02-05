HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

