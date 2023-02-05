Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $27.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.49 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Humana Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.65.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Humana by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

