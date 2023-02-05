Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,727 shares of company stock worth $11,467,250. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics



Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

