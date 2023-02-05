Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

IDEX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $229.84 on Friday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after acquiring an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after acquiring an additional 192,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

