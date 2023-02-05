Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $147.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

