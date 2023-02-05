Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LUV opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.